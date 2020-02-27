Bulletin Board: Feb. 27, 2020

Henderson Trailblazer Awards Gala Thursday
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host the second annual Trailblazer Awards Gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Tickets are $40 and are on sale at minorityaffairs.wv.gov. The Trailblazer Awards Gala honors minorities that have made a significant impact in their communities. A plated meal will be served, followed by dancing and live music by Somethin’ Special. For more information, visit minorityaf fairs.wv.gov or call 304-356-2023.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Cato Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 3 to 4 miles and is considered moderate with some hills.
Thrift store sale
Elk River Community and Education Center will have its Thrift Store Winter Clearance Bag Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at its location, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Everything you can fit in a bag will be $2 or $5. Concessions will also be sold.
Healing diet meeting
Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E. Street in South Charleston will offer a healing diet meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 8 at the church. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. For questions, contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
