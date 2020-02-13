Bulletin Board: Feb. 13, 2020

DAR meeting
The Kanawha Valley Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will have a luncheon and bingo party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for the residents of the WV Veterans Home in Barboursville. For information or to make a contribution, email Patty Young at payoung@yahoo.com or Carolyn Monk at carolynsuemonk@gmail.com.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in Coonskin Park. The hike is an easy out and back on the mostly flat Elk River Trail and around the lake, about 3 miles.
Fruit tree fundraiser
The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting their 2020 fruit tree fundraiser in February and March. Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. A donation of $4 per tree will be added to help fund various community projects. For information, visit http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php or contact Master Gardener representative Mike Roth at 304-545-2048 or cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.