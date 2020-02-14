Bulletin Board: Feb. 14, 2020

KCPL National Engineers Week event
Kanawha County Public Library will be celebrating National Engineers Week next week. Children will be able to design, build and test a variety of engineering projects all day Sunday through Feb. 22 at the Main Library, 123 Capitol Street. For more information, visit http://kanawhalibrary.org.
Free prom gowns
Free prom gowns in an array of colors, styles and sizes are available at Ronda’s Closet, located inside Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive. Girls may shop from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday through prom season. After their special events, girls are asked to return gowns for others to enjoy next year. For information, call Julia Black at 304-389-4604.
Democratic Executive Committee meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First State Bank, Community Room, 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Ben Barkey is chairman. For information, call 304-727-1509.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.