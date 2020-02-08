Bulletin Board: Feb. 8, 2020

The Cat in the Hat Valentine’s Party

Charleston Town Center and West Virginia Public Broadcasting present a free meet-and-greet with “The Cat in the Hat” from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday during a children’s Valentine’s Party in the Picnic Place Food Court. The event features crafts and activities as well as a Kissing Booth photo opportunity with a free 4x6 photo per person, while supplies last. For more information, visit www.charlestontowncenter.com.

Monopoly Tournament Saturday at Town Center

Charleston Parks and Recreations invites Monopoly fans ages 8 & up to join in the fun this Saturday as they present the annual Monopoly Tournament in the Charleston Town Center’s Center Court. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the games begin at 11 a.m. For more information, call 304-348-6484.

Kanawha Valley Collective seeking hand warmers

Kanawha Valley Collective, a Continuum of Care working to prevent and end homelessness in four West Virginia counties, is seeking Hot Hands hand warmers during the month of February for its Warming Station at the Salvation Army on Charleston’s West Side, and homelessness outreach events. Donations may be dropped off at the United Way of Central WV at 1 United Way Square in Charleston, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the warming station and to find out how you can help, visit the Kanawha Valley Collective’s website at www.Kanawha ValleyCollective.org.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

