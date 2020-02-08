Bulletin Board: Feb. 8, 2020

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.