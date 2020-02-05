Bulletin Board: Feb. 5, 2020

Harry Potter Book Night at Kanawha Main Library
Enjoy a magical evening of fun by celebrating Harry Potter Book Night at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Compete in the Triwizard Tournament and other themed activities. Refreshments will be available. Harry Potter attire is encouraged, but not required. The program is for all ages.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting on Saturday
The monthly public meeting of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston will be held at noon Saturday at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West (WVSU Economic Development Center). The meeting will begin at noon, followed by a national conference call with speaker Bob Inglis at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. For information about the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Charleston chapter, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, call 304-824-5916 or email charlestonwv@citizensclimatelobby.org. Also, see www.facebook.com/CCLWV.
First aid/CPR class offered
Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 5380 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, will hold a First Aid and CPR class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $40, with all proceeds going to support the fire department. Upon completion of the class, participants will be certified for two years. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. 304-776-7963, or visit their page on Facebook.
