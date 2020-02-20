Bulletin Board: Feb. 20, 2020

Dementia seminar
Teays Valley Church of God will host a “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Family caregivers will get tips on the best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Kanawha State Forest on the No. 1 Store Hollow and Pine Ridge trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 4 miles on moderate trails with a steep ascent on No. 1 Store Hollow and tricky footing near the end of Pine Ridge.
Model train and craft show
The 15th annual Model Train and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Arena Event Center, 6400 MacCorkle Ave. SE, St. Albans. Vendors, displays and clinics will be featured. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $5 and children under age 12 are admitted free. Vendor space is available for $25. For information, call Tyler Wylie at 304-621-2610 or Joe Horter at 304-539-6721, jhorter@gmail.com or kvrailroad@gmail.com.
