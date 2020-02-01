Bulletin Board: Feb. 1, 2020

KCPL Thursday Book Group
The Kanawha County Public Library will have a Thursday Book Group discussion group that will cover nine books from different genres, featuring literary giants such as Ernest Hemingway as well as new best-selling authors such as Celeste Ng and Alex Michaelides. The group meets at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month through May at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Tim Basford is the discussion leader. February’s book is “Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown. Copies are available at the Reference Desk. The program is for adults.
International sorority meeting
The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday for the executive board and 7 p.m. for the regular meeting at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building, in South Charleston. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members are to attend. Guests for this month are members of Preceptor Alpha.
American Legion Post 187 meetingThe American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Winfield Presbyterian Church on Ferry Street for a Four Chaplains Memorial Service to mark the anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester by a U-boat in the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943. Following the service, a covered dish dinner will be held at the Winfield Community Center.
Business After Hours
Charleston Area Alliance will have a Business After Hours! event and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Clay Center, One Clay Square. For information, visit CharlestonAreaAlliance.org.
