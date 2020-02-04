Bulletin Board: Feb. 4, 2020

‘St. Albans Writes ...
’
The Advisory Board of the St. Albans Branch Library is proud to present “St. Albans Writes ...,” a monthly speaker series featuring local authors. The series is presented at 6:30 p.m., on the first Tuesday of each month, in the community room of the library. This month’s speaker today will feature Dr. Rebecca Goodwin. Goodwin will use her two books, “Did You Tell Them Who You Are?” and “Who Are Her People?” to illustrate types of writing about one’s family: biography, memoir, family history and genealogy. You are sure to be informed and entertained at this presentation.
RevUp Madison events
RevUp Madison presents: “Honoring Our Hidden Figures: a Celebration of Black History” during the month of February. The movie “Hidden Figures,” the story of West Virginia native and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday at the One Arts and Heritage Center, adjacent to the Coal Museum in down town Madison. An exhibit featuring a pictorial history of Katherine Johnson’s life will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. daily, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, between Feb. 10-29 at the Heritage Center. The Zion Missionary Baptist Church Choir will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Boone Arts and Heritage Center. Dr. Shelia Smoot Price, associate dean at West Virginia University School of Dentistry, will present “Growing up in Madison” at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Scott High School.
Amateur Radio Club meetingThe Kanawha Amateur Radio Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority training room, 601 Brooks St., Charleston. A presentation will be made by Hal Turley, “W8HC,” on the DXpedition to Pitcairn Island. The public is encouraged to attend.
Climate lobby meeting
The monthly public meeting of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston WV will be held at noon on Saturday at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West (WVSU Economic Development Center). A national conference call with speaker will follow at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.