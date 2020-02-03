Bulletin Board: Feb. 3, 2020

Poetry for therapy
Kanawha County Public Library will present Daisha Overstreet, author of the book, “Free Therapy,” as she explains how poetry, writing, and creativity can all be forms of free therapy accessible to anyone at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. This adult class will help establish a safe space through self-expression, learn about a safe and healthy way to process life, and to create poems. Register online at kanawhalibrary .org.
Barbershop groups
The Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society has two choruses and is welcoming anyone who likes to sing to join the society. The Kanawha Kordsmen, an all-male chorus, meets Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at the TC Energy Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave S.E. Harmony ReChoired, a mixed chorus, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute,. For information call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or visit kordsmen.org
