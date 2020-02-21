Bulletin Board: Feb. 21, 2020

Black History Month lecture series

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host its third Black History Month Lecture Series speaking event at 5 p.m. Saturday, as “Black History and Medicine” will be presented at the state Culture Center Archives Library on the state Capitol Complex. The free lecture will explore the history and progress of minority health care providers and patients. Dr. Ruby Lathon, a certified holistic nutritionist, will serve as the featured speaker. For information, visit the HHOMA Facebook page at @WVHHO MA, minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call the office at 304-356-2023.

Manufacturing supply chain expo

Advantage Valley and the Robert C. Byrd Institute, in coordination with the West Virginia Development Office, will sponsor an expo from noon to 5 p.m. March 19 at Valley Park Conference Center, in Hurricane. The W.Va. Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo serves to link small suppliers with major state manufacturers. The event is free and signups for one-on-one meetings begin at noon. Register at www.rcbi.org/go/mfg expo. For information, contact Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, at 304-546-7323 or Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery initiative at 304-781-1684.

EBA meeting

The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. March 4. The meeting will be held at 600 Capitol St., and a meeting of the state Public Broadcasting Foundation will be held following the Authority.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, February 21, 2020

Burlingame, Sara - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Calvert Jr., Homer - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Daugherty Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Dorsey, David - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Gary, Marvin - Noon, Gilgal United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.

Hancock, Shawn - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Hill, Nancy - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Marion, David - 5:30 p.m., Scottish Rite Temple, Charleston.

Martin Sr., Richard - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

McNeal, Mary - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Moore, Pamela - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Myers, Barbara - 3 p.m., Erickson Alumni Center, Morgantown.

Ramsey, Herbert - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.

Shirkey Sr., Warren - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of South Charleston.

Slater, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Tucker, Justin - 2 p.m., Craig Cemetery, Leon.

Workman, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.