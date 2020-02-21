Bulletin Board: Feb. 21, 2020

Black History Month lecture series
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host its third Black History Month Lecture Series speaking event at 5 p.m. Saturday, as “Black History and Medicine” will be presented at the state Culture Center Archives Library on the state Capitol Complex. The free lecture will explore the history and progress of minority health care providers and patients. Dr. Ruby Lathon, a certified holistic nutritionist, will serve as the featured speaker. For information, visit the HHOMA Facebook page at @WVHHO MA, minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call the office at 304-356-2023.
Manufacturing supply chain expo
Advantage Valley and the Robert C. Byrd Institute, in coordination with the West Virginia Development Office, will sponsor an expo from noon to 5 p.m. March 19 at Valley Park Conference Center, in Hurricane. The W.Va. Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo serves to link small suppliers with major state manufacturers. The event is free and signups for one-on-one meetings begin at noon. Register at www.rcbi.org/go/mfg expo. For information, contact Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, at 304-546-7323 or Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery initiative at 304-781-1684.
EBA meeting
The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. March 4. The meeting will be held at 600 Capitol St., and a meeting of the state Public Broadcasting Foundation will be held following the Authority.
