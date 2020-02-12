Bulletin Board: Feb. 12, 2020

Kanawha PSD meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the district’s business office in Chelyan.
Federal Employees meeting
The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. All active and retired federal employees, spouses and annuitants are welcome to attend. For questions, call Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.
RevUp Madison
RevUp Madison presents: “Honoring Our Hidden Figures: a Celebration of Black History” during the month of February. One of the events will feature Dr. Shelia Smoot Price, associate dean at West Virginia University School of Dentistry, who will give a presentation on “Growing up in Madison” at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Scott High School. (Note: the date was listed incorrectly in an earlier announcement.)
Women’s Improvement League
Charleston Women’s Improvement League will have their sixth annual “Red Evening Affair” from 6 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 at West Virginia University, Wilson Student Union, Institute. A buffet dinner will be served from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attire is cocktail/evening. There will also be a DJ, cash bar, 50/50 drawing and silent auction. A donation of $40 is requested. The fundraiser benefits scholarships and community projects. For ticket information, call 304-395-0162 or 304-951-8580.
