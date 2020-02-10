Bulletin Board: Feb. 10, 2020

Consignment Sale accepting registration
Registration for the Twice Blessed Consignment Sale is now being accepted. The sale is March 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Consignors keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. Good quality spring/summer infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, bathing suits, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes, and anything else a child might need is being accepted. Volunteer to work the sale and for an opportunity to shop early on March 27. Sign up to be a consignor at www.twiceblessed.net.
Arts and crafts vendors sought
The Woman’s Club of Dunbar is seeking vendors for its Arts and Crafts Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28. If interested, call 304-552-8468 or 304-881-6977 for more information.
Strawberry Festival accepting pageant applications
The West Virginia Strawberry Festival is accepting applications for the Junior Royalty Pageant to be held on March 21. Boys and girls, ages 4-13 years of age can compete. The 12-13 year-old girls will do an interview and all will model casual wear and party clothes. Applications for the Junior Royalty Pageant can be found online at wvstrawberryfestival.com or call 304-642-1501. The deadline is March 10. The Teen/Queen Pageant of the West Virginia Strawberry Festival will be held on March 22. Young ladies between the ages of 14-19 can apply. Those age 18-28 can apply for Queen. Applications on line at wvstrawberryfestival.com or email 2keesnapod@gmail.com. Deadline for the Teen/Queen pageant is March 4. No late applications will be accepted.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.