Bulletin Board: Feb. 19, 2020

KCPL Family Storytime: Wind STEM program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a free Family Storytime: Wind STEM Program at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Explore wind, air and the effect they have on other objects. Enjoy some breezy books and perform interesting experiments designed to help children understand the way air moves. This storytime is following a program developed by The Franklin Institute. Call 304-343-4646 for information. Note: All KCPL locations will be closed on Wednesday for staff training.
WVDA to offer veterans training series
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has launched a new Veteran Education Training Series (V.E.T.S) with the first session, “Boots to Business,” at the West Virginia Small Farm Conference on Thursday. More classes will be hosted around the state covering topics such as beekeeping, mushroom production and high tunnel management. The goal of V.E.T.S. is to make agriculture training accessible to veterans, new and beginning farmers, hobbyists and budding professionals, by offering introductory courses in flexible, abbreviated segments around the state. Courses will be taught by industry experts and will include a mix of classroom and hands-on activities, as well as farm tours. Certificates will be awarded for each full course completed and may be recognized for college credit. All courses will be free of charge for veterans. To register for the West Virginia Small Farms Conference or the V.E.T.S. “Boots to Business” course, contact Dane Gaiser at 304-558-2210 or vetstoag@wvda.us.
Kanawha Astronomical Society meeting
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Camp Virgil Tate’s Boone Maxwell Lodge, in Sissonville. There will be a discussion on the red giant star Betelgeuse, which is located in the constellation Orion. The event is free.
Charleston International Club meeting
The Charleston International Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. The program will be “Lebanon, the Country of My Heart’s Desire,” with Terry O’Fiesh and Jo Awad. A potluck will be held t 6 p.m. and the presentation follows.
