Bulletin Board: Feb. 11, 2020

Parks and Recreation meeting
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation’s Finance/Golf Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Coonskin Administrative Office, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the park office. Call 304-341-8000 for more information.
Podcast listening party
The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, will host a listening party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday of two episodes of the “Out of the Blocks” podcast, featuring Charleston’s West Side neighborhood. The event will be held at the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House, headquarters of the West Virginia Humanities Council, 1310 Kanawha Blvd. E. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free, however, guests should make reservations at wvfolklife.org or by calling 304-346-8500.
Business After Hours event
The St. Albans Branch Library, in conjunction with the St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce, will host the city’s February Business After Hours event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the library’s second floor Community Room. The public is encouraged to meet, mingle and network with other members of the community. All ages are welcome. Refreshments and door prizes will be offered.
Children’s chorus fundraiser
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is organizing its first Harmonies of the Heart dinner and dance at 6 p.m. on Friday at Embassy Suites. Music will be provided by a live band, along with a magician and photographer. ACC’s choristers will add to the entertainment. Free babysitting on the premises is included for children ages 5 and up. They must be registered in advance. There are a limited number of rooms at the Embassy Suites available at a reduced rate for those attending the ACC event. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at wvacc.org, by calling 304-343-1111, or emailing accinfo@wvacc.org.