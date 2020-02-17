Bulletin Board: Feb. 17, 2020

Parks and recreation
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the Park office. Call 304-341-8000 for information.
Sports/faith/leaders at UC
The University of Charleston will present “Playing for the City: Sports, Faith and Developing Community Leaders” at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Erma Byrd Gallery, UC Campus. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Biddle, Jr., founding director of the Project, will present strategies that involve faith-based sports programming to help young people develop the leadership skills to transform their communities from within, and how other communities can do the same. It includes a conversation between the Rev. Biddle and Turan De’Angelo Rush, Deputy Director of the Midian Leadership Project, Eastern Michigan University football and former Capital High School player. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Biddle is also pastor of New Hope Community Church. A reception will follow the presentation in the Rotunda. There is no charge. For more information about the Midian Project visit www.midianproject.com.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wv gazettemail.com.
Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.