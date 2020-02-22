Bulletin Board: Feb. 22, 2020

International sorority meeting
Alpha Lambda Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the home of Janet Winans, 50 Cedar Drive, Hurricane. Winans will serve refreshments and present a cultural program.
Charleston Montessori open house
Charleston Montessori will have a Community Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 319 Washington St. W. Those interested can speak with teachers, assistants, staff members and current CMS parents for insight into the creative community school. Open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year begins the day of the open house. Scholarship applications for students with financial need are available. For questions, call 304-340-9000.
Kanawha Valley Chapter, NOW display
The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will host Pamela Minemeh’s mobile display from the black history museum at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the WVFREE offices, 1114 Virginia St. E. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, check KVNOW on Facebook.
Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the Board meeting for 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
WV Returned Peace Corps Volunteers dinner
WV Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will host a dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Plaza Maya, 3112 Chesterfield Ave., Kanawha City. All returned volunteers, staff and their families are invited. Families of current volunteers are welcome as well, along with anyone interested in joining Peace Corps. There is no maximum age limit for serving. For more information about the local group, call 304-993-5649 or to talk with a Peace Corps Recruiter, contact Ryan Stannard, Peace Corps regional recruiter for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia at rstannard@peacercorps.gov or 412-320-1844.
