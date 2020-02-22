Bulletin Board: Feb. 22, 2020

International sorority meeting

Alpha Lambda Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the home of Janet Winans, 50 Cedar Drive, Hurricane. Winans will serve refreshments and present a cultural program.

Charleston Montessori open house

Charleston Montessori will have a Community Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 319 Washington St. W. Those interested can speak with teachers, assistants, staff members and current CMS parents for insight into the creative community school. Open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year begins the day of the open house. Scholarship applications for students with financial need are available. For questions, call 304-340-9000.

Kanawha Valley Chapter, NOW display

The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will host Pamela Minemeh’s mobile display from the black history museum at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the WVFREE offices, 1114 Virginia St. E. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, check KVNOW on Facebook.

Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting

Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the Board meeting for 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.

WV Returned Peace Corps Volunteers dinner

WV Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will host a dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Plaza Maya, 3112 Chesterfield Ave., Kanawha City. All returned volunteers, staff and their families are invited. Families of current volunteers are welcome as well, along with anyone interested in joining Peace Corps. There is no maximum age limit for serving. For more information about the local group, call 304-993-5649 or to talk with a Peace Corps Recruiter, contact Ryan Stannard, Peace Corps regional recruiter for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia at rstannard@peacercorps.gov or 412-320-1844.

Funerals for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Allen, Harold - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg.

Anderson, Velma - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Burns, William - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Byers, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Coulthard, Joanne - 11 a.m., The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Dawson, John - 1 p.m., Muddlety United Methodist Church.

Dotson, Phyllis - 12:30 p.m., Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle.

Fawcett, Alice - 10:30 a.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Gandee, Adam - 11 a.m., New Life Worship Center, near Elizabeth.

Harper, Joseph - 2 p.m., Basagic Funeral Home Chapel, Petersburg.

Howell, Cynthia - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Hughes, Patsy - 1 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.

Legg, Alice - 2 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.

Mackley, R. Dean - 2 p.m., Mackley Residence, Cross Lanes.

Mann, Marvin - Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Mathews, Adam - 2 p.m., Gatewood Church of God.

Olive, Marvin - 11 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Pannell, Charles - 1 p.m., Ravenswood Senior Center.

Underwood, Richard - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Vetter, George - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Wright Jr., Charles - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park Clubhouse, Charleston.

Zangari, Peggy - 11 a.m., Simon-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.