Bulletin Board: Feb. 24, 2020

Book club meeting
The Upshur County Public Library book club meets the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Library at Tennerton. The next meeting is March 5 and the selection is “Pachinko,” by Min Jin Lee. The book is available on loan from the Library Commission. New friends are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact the Library at 304-473-4219.
Tree-pruning workshop
The West Virginia State University Extension Service will host a tree-pruning workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Integrated Research and Extension Building, 200 Ave. A, Building 1, on the WVSU campus in Institute. WVSU Urban Forestry Extension Agent Liz Moss will present the workshop, which is free and includes hands-on pruning opportunities. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring work gloves. Registration is requested by calling Moss at 304-661-6016 or emailing elizabeth.moss@wvstateu.edu.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.