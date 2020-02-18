Bulletin Board: Feb. 18, 2020

Mall Walkers meetings
To encourage walking as part of an active lifestyle, Charleston Area Medical Center and the Charleston Town Center will co-sponsor the Mall Walkers each month beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Center Court. The group meets on the following dates and guest speakers will be featured on the following topics:
- Tuesday: 24/7 Care
- March 17: Volunteering at CAMC
- April 21: Target Heart Rate/Stretching
- May 19: Clinical Trials
Refreshments and door prizes are provided by the CTC. For more information, call the CTC Marketing Department at 304-345-9526 or visit charlestontowncenter.com.
West Dunbar PSD meeting
The Public Service Board of the West Dunbar Public Service District will have its business meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the West Virginia State Police Academy, 123 Academy Drive, Professional Development Center, Institute.
Putnam Extension Office
The Putnam County Extension Office will have a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eleanor Fire Hall, 600 Roosevelt Boulevard. The speaker will be Bruce Lloyd, WVU Extension-Lewis County, speaking on weed control in pastures/hayfields. A meal will be provided by the Putnam County Farm Bureau. Reservation deadline is Tuesday. To register, call the Putnam County Extension Office at 304-586-0217. Three pesticide recertification credits will be offered at the meeting for private and commercial applicators. For questions, call Ben Goff at WVU Extension Service at 304-586-0217.
UC Builders Lunch
The University of Charleston’s Builders Lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 in UC’s Emma Byrd Art Gallery in Riggleman Hall. The luncheon will feature Egyptian-American author and state resident Rajia Hassib, who will discuss her two novels, “In the Language of Miracles,” a New York Times Editor’s Choice, and her latest work, “A Pure Heart.” Reservation deadline is Friday. Tickets are $18 each. For more information, contact Catherine Eckley at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or 304-357-4925.
Pastoral counseling workshop
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an “Improving Cultural Competence” Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston. The workshop is designed to help participants develop an ability to interact effectively with people of cultures different from their own. The cost is $40. CEU credits are available. To register, call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com.