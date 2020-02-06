Bulletin Board: Feb. 6, 2020

Black History Month lecture
The lecture “Black History and the Court System” will be presented at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Culture Center, Archives Library. The speaker will be Charleston-born attorney Olubunmi “Bunmi” Kusimo-Frazier. The event is free. The discourse will explore how the American court system has factored into the lives of African Americans. The lecture is part of a series of events sponsored by Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) to recognize Black History Month. Kusimo-Frazier serves as the director of Magistrate Services at West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. For more information, visit our Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, the website at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call 304-356-2023.
Healing Diet meeting
A Healing Diet meeting will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., in South Charleston. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com for more information.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will meet for their 12th Annual Soup Hike at noon on Sunday at Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Hike Hoffman Hollow, 3-4 miles out and back on moderate terrain followed by eating soup.
Beckley VA Medical Center open house
The Beckley VA Medical Center invites the public to participate in open-house activities Sunday through Feb. 15 during the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. Visitors can learn more about the important roles volunteers play at the Beckley VAMC throughout the year and perhaps pursue volunteer opportunities. Recruiting is under way for volunteers to call veterans to remind them of their medical appointments, drive patients to their appointments and help with evening and weekend recreational activities. The center is also accepting Valentine’s Day cards and letters from the public Send Valentine Cards to Beckley VAMC, Voluntary Service, 200 Veterans Ave., Beckley, WV 25801. For more information, contact the Medical Center’s Voluntary Service at 304-255-2121, ext. 4556 or 4162.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.