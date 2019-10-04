Bulletin Board: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

Teddy Bear Fair
The 2019 Teddy Bear Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital. Children will have the opportunity to stuff bears and receive health, safety and wellness information. Participants can also play games and take part in activities designed to teach them how to live healthy lives. Free car seat checks will also be offered.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Cranberry Road. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the Cranberry campground. The walk is on the graveled, gated Cranberry Road, from the campground to Lick Branch Shelter and back for up to 10 miles on a flat trail.
WV Walkers of EverWalk Nation
The First Saturday walk of the West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Sunrise Carriage Trail. Parking is available at the bottom of the trail on Justice Row. The walk will be about 1.5 miles to the top of the Carriage Trail and back down. Registration is not necessary. EverWalk Nation is a national movement started by swimmer Diana Nyad to get people moving. For more information, contact Patti at pattihamil10@gmail.com.
Kanawha County Republican Women
The Kanawha County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Charleston Coliseum. Speaker will be state Republican Party chairman Melody Potter. There will be a buffet available and parking is free.
