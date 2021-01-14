Racial injustice workshop scheduled for Friday
The Domestic Violence Counseling Center will host a “Healing from Racial Injustices and Trauma” virtual workshop at 2 p.m. Friday. You can register to attend the workshop by going to the Domestic Violence Counseling Center’s website at https:// domesticviolence counselingcenter.org/. The workshop will explore the history of racial injustices and trauma. It will look at the effects of injustices and trauma and their impact on oppressed and marginalized groups, mainly African Americans. It will challenge us to become a “voice” for ourselves while still being misjudged, mistreated, and misunderstood. It will discuss some ways to help us heal from the “pain of the past.”
