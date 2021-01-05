EverWalk Nation
The first Saturday walk of the West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 9. The walkers will walk Spring Hill Cemetery to see winter views and vistas of Charleston. The walk is approximately two to three miles. Walkers meet at the parking lot of Spring Hill Cemetery office. No need to register or join, just show up. For more information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
