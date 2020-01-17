Bulletin Board: Jan. 17, 2020

Huntington RV and Boat Show
The Huntington RV and Boat Show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Hundreds of products and services will be on display. Tickets: $8.50 for adults and free for kids under 12 when accompanied by an adult.
Martin Luther King Jr. events
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration events will be held Friday through Monday at the Lewis Theatre, Court St., Lewisburg. The film, “Harriet,” will be shown and the 4 p.m. Sunday matinee will include a discussion led by Women of Color for Change with Loretta Young and Janice Cooley. Other showings will be held at 7 p.m. Friday through Monday. The cost is $6, and 12 and under is $5. “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” short documentary plus Dr. Joseph Evans, Dean of Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta, Georgia, will speak about his book, “Reconciliation and Reparations,” at 3 p.m. Saturday. This event is free.
Charleston Coin Club meeting
The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.