Bulletin Board: Jan. 7, 2020

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.