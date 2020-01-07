Bulletin Board: Jan. 7, 2020

Free business mentoring
The West Virginia State University Economic Development Center has partnered with the SCORE West Virginia Charleston Chapter to offer the organization’s free business mentoring at the EDC Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the WVSU EDC location at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W. SCORE offers a wide range of services, including free, confidential business mentoring as well as an extensive online library of resources and webinars on topics ranging from startup strategies to marketing and finance. Anyone interested in the business mentoring service can stop by the EDC between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, or call the EDC at 304-720-1401 to schedule an appointment.
NARFE meeting
The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., in South Charleston. All active and retired federal employees, their spouses, and annuitants are welcome to attend. For questions, call Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.
Open stage and coffee house
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to the monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at its location, 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. Local musicians are welcome to come and share their talents in a friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere. The performers sign up at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and homemade treats are available at a small cost.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazette mail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.