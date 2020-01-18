Bulletin Board: Jan. 18, 2020

Unity of Kanawha Valley Book Club
Unity of Kanawha Valley is starting a book club and will have its first meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at its location at the corner of Bridge Road and Myrtle Road. Bring a covered-dish to share if you’d like. January’s book that will be discussed is “Man’s Search for Meaning,” by Victor Frankl.
Warming Station volunteer training
The Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way of Central West Virginia is holding a second volunteer training this month for their warming station from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Way building, in Charleston. The training details volunteer duties, policies, procedures and how to effectively engage the homeless population the temporary shelter serves. Twelve volunteers are needed nightly. Three volunteer shifts will be available: 8 p.m. to midnight, midnight to 4 a.m. and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Donations of new blankets, coats, toboggans, gloves, disinfectant, latex gloves, liquid soap and Hot Hands Hand Warmers for the warming station are still be accepted at the United Way in Charleston between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Those interested in attending the volunteer training must RSVP to Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedway cwv.org. More information can be found on Kanawha Valley Collective’s website: https://www.kanawhavalley collective.org/warming- station.
