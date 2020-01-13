Bulletin Board: Jan. 13, 2019

UC Enlightened Living Day event
University of Charleston’s Enlightened Living Day event will feature Esmeralda Santiago as speaker at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the Geary Auditorium. Santiago is the author of three memoirs, two novels, a children’s book and has co-edited two anthologies of Latino literature. Enlightened Living Day celebrates the university’s mission of educating each student for a life of productive work, enlightened living and community involvement. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the UC community will embrace enlightened living by raising awareness and understanding of issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. UC students will take part in several activities during the day. For more information about the event or UC’s Enlightened Living Day, contact Dave Traube, VP of Marketing and Communications, at 304-352-0014 or davidtraube@ucwv.edu.
Barbershop groups
The Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society has two choruses and is welcoming anyone who likes to sing to join the society. The Kanawha Kordsmen, an all-male chorus, meets Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave SE. Harmony ReChoired, a mixed chorus, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute. For information call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or visit kordsmen.org
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.