Bulletin Board: Jan. 14, 2020

Montessori tours

Enrollment tours for the 2020-21 school year at Mountaineer Montessori School, 308 20th St., are underway. Tours, which begin at 1 p.m., will be held on the following dates:

  • Jan. 15: preschool and kindergarten
  • Jan. 22: elementary and middle school
  • Jan. 29: preschool and kindergarten
  • Feb. 5: preschool and kindergarten
  • Feb. 12: elementary and middle school
  • March 4: preschool and kindergarten
  • March 11: elementary and middle school
  • March 18: preschool and kindergarten
  • April 1: preschool and kindergarten
  • April 15: elementary and middle school
  • April 29: preschool and kindergarten
  • May 6: preschool and kindergarten
  • May 13: elementary and middle school

To sign up for a tour, click on the “request info” button on the school website at mountaineermontessori.org or call MMS Assistant Director Beth George at 304-342-7870.

Kanawha PSD meeting

The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the district’s business office in Chelyan.

Business After Hours

The next Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Charleston Wehrle Innovation Center, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. S.E. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $25 for future members. Add $10 if registering fewer than 24 hours in advance. For information, visit CharlestonAreaAlliance.org.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY 01/14/2020

Bradshaw, Regina - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Jones, Barbara - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Lesher, Araynah - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Metz, Roxie - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Miller, Thomas - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Riddle, Betty - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Sands, Lora - 6:30 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.

Scarberry, Clifford - 6 p.m., Coonskin Park Clubhouse, Charleston.

Smith, Amanda - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Surbaugh, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Zakaski, Stephen - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.