Bulletin Board: Jan. 14, 2020

Montessori tours
Enrollment tours for the 2020-21 school year at Mountaineer Montessori School, 308 20th St., are underway. Tours, which begin at 1 p.m., will be held on the following dates:
- Jan. 15: preschool and kindergarten
- Jan. 22: elementary and middle school
- Jan. 29: preschool and kindergarten
- Feb. 5: preschool and kindergarten
- Feb. 12: elementary and middle school
- March 4: preschool and kindergarten
- March 11: elementary and middle school
- March 18: preschool and kindergarten
- April 1: preschool and kindergarten
- April 15: elementary and middle school
- April 29: preschool and kindergarten
- May 6: preschool and kindergarten
- May 13: elementary and middle school
To sign up for a tour, click on the “request info” button on the school website at mountaineermontessori.org or call MMS Assistant Director Beth George at 304-342-7870.
Kanawha PSD meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the district’s business office in Chelyan.
Business After Hours
The next Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Charleston Wehrle Innovation Center, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. S.E. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $25 for future members. Add $10 if registering fewer than 24 hours in advance. For information, visit CharlestonAreaAlliance.org.
