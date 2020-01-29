Bulletin Board: Jan. 29, 2020

Lakewood VFD fund drive
Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department will have its 2020 Photo Fund Drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and again on Feb. 9 at the fire station. Walk-ins are welcome. Participants will receive a 10x13 portrait with a $20 donation.
Harpers Ferry DOH meeting
The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold an informational meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Mather Training Center, 51 Mather Place, Harpers Ferry, on the proposed rock slide repairs on U.S. 340. No formal presentation will be made. Written comments may be sent to R.J. Scites, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith St., Charleston, WV 25301, before March 9. Visit the WVDOH website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for projection information and the opportunity to comment. Call 304-558-3931 for more information.
