Bulletin Board: Jan. 16, 2020

Charleston Chapter Alpha Xi Zeta sorority meeting
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, one of the country’s largest African-American women’s service organizations, will mark its 100th year of service with Centennial Week activities Jan. 12-18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. As part of the celebration the Charleston Chapter — Alpha Alpha Xi Zeta, led by Dr. Sonya Armstrong, chapter president, will meet Saturday morning to conduct a scholarship presentation for the high school students of the Upward Bound Program at West Virginia State University. The ladies will then meet for lunch at Los Agaves Restaurant, 508 3rd Ave., South Charleston.
SoulCollage Workshop
Unity of Kanawha will be home to a SoulCollage Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. The topic will be the Year of Seeing Clearly. The cost is $40 payable at the door by cash or check. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Please email inner pathwv@gmail.com for more details or to register. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
