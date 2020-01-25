Bulletin Board: Jan. 25, 2020

Elk Valley PSD
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
Infertility/pregnancy loss support
Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center Counseling will sponsor Peaceways, an eight-week infertility and pregnancy loss support group. It will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27; and March 5, 12 and 19 at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston. Seating is limited and registration is required. Call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com for more information.
Kids’ Kindness Club
Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St., will celebrate kindness at the library at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1. Elementary-aged children will launch the new Kindness Club by tie-dying bandanas, creating a pledge and planning fun ways to spread kindness. For information, call 304-343-4646.
Needle Arts meeting
Majestic Mountains Needle Arts will be stitching from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 in the craft room at Hobby Lobby, 2600 Mountaineer Blvd. Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to join members in an informal stitch-in. Bring your current stitching project, select one of our beginner projects, or come and enjoy the camaraderie of other stitchers. MMNA meetings are also held at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Blessed Sacrament Church, 304 E. St., South Charleston. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.COM, or call 304-727-0074 for more information.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.