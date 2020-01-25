Bulletin Board: Jan. 25, 2020

Elk Valley PSD

Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.

Infertility/pregnancy loss support

Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center Counseling will sponsor Peaceways, an eight-week infertility and pregnancy loss support group. It will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27; and March 5, 12 and 19 at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston. Seating is limited and registration is required. Call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com for more information.

Kids’ Kindness Club

Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St., will celebrate kindness at the library at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1. Elementary-aged children will launch the new Kindness Club by tie-dying bandanas, creating a pledge and planning fun ways to spread kindness. For information, call 304-343-4646.

Needle Arts meeting

Majestic Mountains Needle Arts will be stitching from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 in the craft room at Hobby Lobby, 2600 Mountaineer Blvd. Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to join members in an informal stitch-in. Bring your current stitching project, select one of our beginner projects, or come and enjoy the camaraderie of other stitchers. MMNA meetings are also held at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Blessed Sacrament Church, 304 E. St., South Charleston. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.COM, or call 304-727-0074 for more information.

Funerals Today

Funerals Saturday, January 25, 2020

Asbury, Betty - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Bailey, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo.

Britton, Karen - Noon, New Covenant Baptist Church, Charleston.

Brooks, Stephen - 12:30 p.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church.

Crites, Joseph - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Easter, Patricia - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Finley, Ann - 10 a.m., Tomblyn Funeral Home, Elkins.

Fisher, Howard - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Garrett, Betty - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

Graham, Alma - 1 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Graybeal, Joseph - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Harper, Marnetta - Noon, First Baptist Church of London.

Jeffers, Ashley - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Moore, Ida - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc, Grantsville.

Moss, Gary - Noon, Kanawha City Baptist Church, Charleston.

Ramsey Jr., Shelby - 10 a.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Sears, Everett - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Shafer, Murry - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Sheppard, Betty - 1 p.m., JOY Classroom, First Baptist Church of Nitro.

Sutphin, Calvin - 11 a.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg.

Valentine, Kathy - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Vaughn, William - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Vilain, Nancy - 3 p.m., Elk Hills Presbyterian Church.

Warwick, Harry - 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church of South Charleston.

Wood, John - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

Young, Terry - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church.