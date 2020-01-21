Bulletin Board: Jan. 21, 2020

Historical society meeting
The Upper Vandalia Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Putnam County Board of Education office in Winfield, behind the Courthouse, weather permitting. The agenda is genealogy. You do not have to be a member to attend. Light refreshments will be served. For questions, call Lisa Estes at 304-932-9206.
Housing Authority meeting
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Administration Building at 1525 Washington St. W.
