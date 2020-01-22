Bulletin Board: Jan. 22, 2020

CCVB board meeting

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Kanawha Trail Club Hike

Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Meadowood Park, near Tornado. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike will include all four loops, totaling approximately 3.5 miles. Opt in or out of any loop you wish. All are mostly level with elevation changes of less than 30 feet.

ACT math prep review

In preparation for the next ACT exam, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free review from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the church. The class will be led by a certified math teacher. Space is limited. Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. To register a student, call 304-757-9222.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Adkins, Kenneth - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Carney, Herman - 11 a.m., Poca United Methodist Church, Poca.

Chrislip, David - 11 a.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Coon, Iverson - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Church, Reedy.

Fisher, Delmer - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Frame, Joe - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Gibson, Floyd - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home. Malden.

Harmon-Ray, Barbara - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kennedy, Eva - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Patton, Loretta - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Peters, Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Phillips, William - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ritchie, Juanita - 8 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Scott, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Taylor, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Tribble, Harvey - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Williamson, Grayson - 11 a.m., Anderson Funeral Home, New Haven.