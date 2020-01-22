Bulletin Board: Jan. 22, 2020

CCVB board meeting
The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Kanawha Trail Club Hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Meadowood Park, near Tornado. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike will include all four loops, totaling approximately 3.5 miles. Opt in or out of any loop you wish. All are mostly level with elevation changes of less than 30 feet.
ACT math prep review
In preparation for the next ACT exam, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free review from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the church. The class will be led by a certified math teacher. Space is limited. Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. To register a student, call 304-757-9222.
