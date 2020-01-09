Bulletin Board: Jan. 9, 2020

Children’s Performing Arts Clinic Saturday at Oakwood
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will offer a Performing Arts Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Baptist Church in Charleston. The clinic is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants will attend three classes: music (ACC), drama (Children’s Theatre of Charleston) and dance (River City Youth Ballet). The clinic costs $25, but financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org.
Healing Diet (paleo) Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church
The Healing Diet Group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., South Charleston. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For information, contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
Mall storytime event
The Kanawha County Public Library will host a free special storytime event at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Center Court of Charleston Town Center Mall. Rock out with KCPL librarians and celebrate music, movement and stories. There will be yoga for children and a musical parade with an assortment of instruments. For this and other events and programs, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.
