Bulletin Board: Jan. 10, 2019

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting
The monthly public meeting of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston will be held at noon Saturday at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. West (WVSU Economic Development Center). A national conference call will follow the meeting with John Wood Jr. speaking at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. For information about the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Charleston chapter, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, call 304-824-5916 or email charlestonwv@citizensclimatelobby.org. Also, see www.facebook.com/CCLWV.
Symphony Chorus rehearsalsThe West Virginia Symphony Chorus will begin rehearsals for its performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Monday at Christ Church United Methodist, in Charleston. The chorus will appear with the orchestra April 18 as part of the regular subscription concert, performing Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Singers, particularly tenors and basses, are encouraged to join the chorus by coming to the first rehearsal. For information, contact chorus director Dr. David Castleberry at castlebe@marshall.edu.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the John V. Ray Room, third floor, Main Library, 123 Capitol St. For information, call 304-343-4646.
