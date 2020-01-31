Bulletin Board: Jan. 31, 2020

NSDAR meeting
The Anne Bailey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Ryan’s, on RHL Boulevard, in Charleston. Rusty Webb will provide a program on the Civil War in the Kanawha Valley.
Coin Club meeting
The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Ave. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is encouraged to attend. For information, call 304-727-4062 or visit kvcc.eznetway.com.
Blood drive battle
The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University will participate in a “Blood Drive Battle” to help the American Red Cross. WVSU will hold its drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the WVSU student union. UC will hold its drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 in the UC Rotunda, Riggleman Hall. The winner of the battle will be announced at the UC-WVSU basketball game on Feb. 29 at UC. Game time is 4 p.m. For information about donating blood, visit the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.
