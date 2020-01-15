Bulletin Board: Jan. 15, 2020

GHPRD splash pad meeting
The American Water Charitable Foundation awarded $250,000, through its annual grant program managed by the National Recreation and Park Association, to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District to build an all-inclusive splash pad. A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at St. Cloud Commons Lodge, 1701 Jackson Ave., Huntington, to gather public input and opinion. Anyone interested in the project is invited to attend. The project will begin in early spring. Refreshments will be served.
Charleston International Club meeting Friday
The Charleston International Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E. The program will be “Travels in Namibia with Steve and Susan Wellons.” The Wellons traveled to Namibia in southwest Africa in the fall of 2017. A potluck will precede the program at 6 p.m.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Little Creek Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street across from Sherwin Williams. The Loop and the Squiggles hike are approximately 3 miles and considered moderate. It includes the Devil’s Tea Table and some parts of a new trail.
