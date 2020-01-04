Bulletin Board: Jan. 4, 2019

Hurricane Show Choirs Annual Dinner Theater

Hurricane Show Choirs Annual Dinner Theater will be noon and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the school. The Red Hot and Heat Wave choirs will perform. Advance registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under. Door prices are $22 for adults and $17 for children. For reservations, call 304-542-4665.

Boone Memorial Hospital will offer Lifestyle Classes beginning Jan. 14 at its location, 701 Madison Ave., Madison. For more information and to join, call 304-369-1230.

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Adkins, Betty - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Ball, Helen - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Bowyer, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Clendenin, Della - Noon, Church of God, Chandler Drive, Charleston.

DeMuth Jr., James - 11 a.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.

Estep, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Fisher, Betty - 3 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church.

Friery, Bernard - Noon, Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Grant, Mark - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Howard, Allen - 10:30 a.m., The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Levak, Gertrude - 1 p.m., Claypool United Methodist Church, Davin.

Null, Carroll - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Patterson, Claudette - 11 a.m., Brookside Church of God in Christ, Mount Carbon.

Ragland, James - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Robinson, Eric - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Samples, Joyce - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Smith, Roe - 1 p.m., McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church.

Taylor, Doyle - 2 p.m., Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Thomas, Melissa - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Tucker, Wayne - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Tyson, Sean - 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

White, David - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Williams, Jackie - 2 p.m., Seth Church of the Nazarene.

Woods, Cheryl - 3 p.m., Adams - Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.