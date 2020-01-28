Bulletin Board: Jan. 28, 2020

Kanawha PSD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the District’s Business Office located in Chelyan.
St. Albans Historical Society
The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. There are hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays featured. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files if you wish.
First Saturday walk
The First Saturday walk for the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Meet at the Lincoln Walks at Midnight statue in front of the State Capitol Building and then have a winter walk along Kanawha Boulevard. No need to sign up or register. For more information contact pattihamil10@gmail.com or find WV Walkers on Facebook.
