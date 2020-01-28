Bulletin Board: Jan. 28, 2020

bulletinboard

Kanawha PSD meeting

The next regular meeting of the Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the District’s Business Office located in Chelyan.

St. Albans Historical Society

The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. There are hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays featured. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files if you wish.

First Saturday walk

The First Saturday walk for the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Meet at the Lincoln Walks at Midnight statue in front of the State Capitol Building and then have a winter walk along Kanawha Boulevard. No need to sign up or register. For more information contact pattihamil10@gmail.com or find WV Walkers on Facebook.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, January 27, 2020

Davis, Valerie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Hamrick, Leonard - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Hughes Jr., Denver - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Keen, Cora - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Lazear, Elizabeth - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Masters, Delores - 1 p.m., Glen Ferris Apostolic Church, Glen Ferris.

Milroy, Miller - 11 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Petro, Edith - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Phelps, Herbert - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stanley, Gary - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Stewart, Donna - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, South Charleston.

Walker, Iva - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Wilkinson, Catharine - Noon, Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Williams, Joseph - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.