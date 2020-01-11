Bulletin Board: Jan. 11, 2019

Toastmasters Club
The Toastmasters Club of South Charleston helps members improve their communication skills. The club meets for one hour beginning at noon on the first and third Thursday of every month. For information, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email dale.goff3@gmail.com. More information about Toastmasters can be found at toastmasters.org or on Facebook at: Toastmasters of South Charleston.
Donations sought
AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps VISTAs from Coal Heritage Trail, Kanawha Valley Collective, Covenant House, Legal Aid of West Virginia, W.Va. Food and Farm Coalition and Life Bridge are joining forces to collect items for the Charleston Warming Station as part of their Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project. The Warming Station Items Drive will take place from Tuesday through Jan. 17. Items requested include new blankets, gloves, toboggans, Hot Hands hand warmers, disinfectant, liquid soap and latex gloves. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Central WV at 1 United Way Square, Charleston; the WV Food and Farm Coalition at 3820 MacCorkle Ave. S.E, Kanawha City; and at Legal Aid of West Virginia at 922 Quarrier St., 4th Floor, Charleston. For more information, visit Kanawha Valley Collective’s website at: www.KanawhaValleyCollective.org.
Democratic Executive Committee meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. Ben Barkey is chairman. For more information, call 304-727-1509.
