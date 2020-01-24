Bulletin Board: Jan. 24, 2020

Boy Scout Troop 19 wfundraiser
The Aldersgate United Methodist Men are sponsoring a chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 19. The all-you-can-eat meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For information, call the church at 304-984-1164.
Metro Operations Center board meeting
The Executive Board of the Metro Operations Center will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday via conference call. Those interested in attending in-person may come to the Ned Chilton 911 Center of Kanawha County, located at 200 Peyton Way, Southridge Business Park, in Charleston.
Youth art competition
The deadline submit entries for the 2020 Youth Congressional Art competition is Feb. 10. The competition is open to high school students only. Exceptions will be made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus. The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will host an arts workshop and awards ceremony at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. with light refreshments. The winning artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol. Each entrant must submit a student information and release form with a teacher’s signature. Students can get entry forms with a complete list of rules and guidelines from their school’s art teacher(s), or by contacting Cailin Howe, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at 304-558-0220 or Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.