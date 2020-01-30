Bulletin Board: Jan. 30, 2020

Warming Station blankets needed

Kanawha Valley Collective, a Continuum of Care working to prevent and end homelessness in four West Virginia counties, is seeking approximately 200 new and gently used blankets for its Warming Station in Charleston. The Continuum of Care goes through blankets relatively quickly during the winter. Blanket donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Central WV located at 1 United Way Square in Charleston, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. on Friday. For more information on the warming station and to find out how you can help, visit the Kanawha Valley Collective’s website at www.KanawhaVal leyCollective.org.

Kanawha Trail Club hike

The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s Logtown and Middle Ridge trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The moderate hike is approximately 4 miles with some tricky footing on Logtown Trail. Regroup at Johnson Hollow.

KCPL Black History Month I Spy program

Kanawha County Public Library will celebrate Black History month during the month of February with an I Spy program for children at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Search the Children’s Department for images of lesser-known African Americans and learn about their contributions. Turn in the game sheet at the desk and choose a prize from the treasure chest.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Barrett, Joann - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Cooper, Jaime - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Hicks, Lorena - 2 p.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

Mink, Albert - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Myers, Keith - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Preiser, Martin - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Ritter, Sharon - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Rucker, Steve - 6 p.m., Alliance Motorcycle Club, Nitro.

Rugel, Mary - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Smith, Bette - 10:30 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

Williams, Harry - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Young, Ray - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.