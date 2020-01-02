Bulletin Board: Jan. 2, 2020

Chorus open enrollment

The Appalachian Children’s Chorus begins its spring enrollment this month. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade can try out. Rehearsals are on Monday evenings. Children and their parents may visit a rehearsal in January to learn more. For information, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org.

EverWalk Nation first Saturday walk

WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a Fort Hill walk to get a winter view of the city. Meet at the Cantley park and ride. The walk is about an hour and a half round trip, and affords nice views of the city. Registration is not required. For information, email pattihamil10@gmail.com or find WV Walkers on Facebook.

Kanawha Valley NOW meeting

Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the WVFREE offices, 1114 Quarrier St. The program will be a legislative orientation by Margaret Chapman Pomponio of WVFREE and Kelly Allen of the WV Center for Budget and Policy. Officers will be elected.

Items for Bulletin Board may be emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Anderson, Beth - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Baird, Loveada - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Canterbury, Tilford - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Davis, Naomi - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Harrison, Otis - 6 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Haynes, Alice - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Lanham, Okey - 5 p.m., Dunbar First Church of God, Dunbar.

Massey, Ethel - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Skeens, Clifford - 2 p.m., Sylvester Church of God, Sylvester.