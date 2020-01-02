Bulletin Board: Jan. 2, 2020

Chorus open enrollment
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus begins its spring enrollment this month. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade can try out. Rehearsals are on Monday evenings. Children and their parents may visit a rehearsal in January to learn more. For information, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org.
EverWalk Nation first Saturday walk
WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a Fort Hill walk to get a winter view of the city. Meet at the Cantley park and ride. The walk is about an hour and a half round trip, and affords nice views of the city. Registration is not required. For information, email pattihamil10@gmail.com or find WV Walkers on Facebook.
Kanawha Valley NOW meeting
Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the WVFREE offices, 1114 Quarrier St. The program will be a legislative orientation by Margaret Chapman Pomponio of WVFREE and Kelly Allen of the WV Center for Budget and Policy. Officers will be elected.
