Bulletin Board: Jan. 27, 2020

Speed dating with a book

Kanawha County Public Library will offer a Valentine’s Day “go on a date with a good read!” program for adults at 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the library, 123 Capitol St. Come in for speed dating with a book and sample a variety of titles. Spend five minutes getting to know each book. At the end of the date, check out a favorite and continue reading. Register for this event online at www.kanawhalibrary.org.

Dinner/dance/karaoke veteran fundraiser

The Honor Alliance of Martinsburg will sponsor a Dinner/Dance/Karaoke event from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 1 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Hall in Sulphur Springs. There will be a karaoke contest, dinner buffet, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Tickets are $20. Proceeds will be used to send veterans to Costa Rica for a fishing trip of a lifetime. Call Simone Hawthorn at 304-240-0969 or Lea Holliday at 304-820-2892.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, January 27, 2020

Davis, Valerie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Hamrick, Leonard - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Hughes Jr., Denver - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Keen, Cora - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Lazear, Elizabeth - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Masters, Delores - 1 p.m., Glen Ferris Apostolic Church, Glen Ferris.

Milroy, Miller - 11 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Petro, Edith - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Phelps, Herbert - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stanley, Gary - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Stewart, Donna - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, South Charleston.

Walker, Iva - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Wilkinson, Catharine - Noon, Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Williams, Joseph - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.