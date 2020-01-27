Bulletin Board: Jan. 27, 2020

Speed dating with a book
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a Valentine’s Day “go on a date with a good read!” program for adults at 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the library, 123 Capitol St. Come in for speed dating with a book and sample a variety of titles. Spend five minutes getting to know each book. At the end of the date, check out a favorite and continue reading. Register for this event online at www.kanawhalibrary.org.
Dinner/dance/karaoke veteran fundraiser
The Honor Alliance of Martinsburg will sponsor a Dinner/Dance/Karaoke event from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 1 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Hall in Sulphur Springs. There will be a karaoke contest, dinner buffet, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Tickets are $20. Proceeds will be used to send veterans to Costa Rica for a fishing trip of a lifetime. Call Simone Hawthorn at 304-240-0969 or Lea Holliday at 304-820-2892.
