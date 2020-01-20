Bulletin Board: Jan. 20, 2020

Software development training program
NewForce, a six-month, tuition-free software development-training program, is accepting applications for their third cohort in Huntington. NewForce is a partnership between Generation West Virginia (“GWV”), Mountwest Community and Technical College, and committed employer partners across the state. NewForce was created to ensure that West Virginians have the right technology skills for companies ready to hire in the Mountain State. No prior technology experience in coding or math is required to be eligible to apply for NewForce. Prospective students can learn more about the program and apply at www.newforce.com by Jan. 31. Classes begin in March.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will be at the Beckley VA Medical Center conducting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the auditorium. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter 528 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
