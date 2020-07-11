Bulletin Board: July 11, 2020

bulletinboard

Beckley VAMC Caregiver Support Program

The Beckley VAMC Caregiver Program will hold a virtual resource fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3. To participate virtually, call 1-800-767-1750, code 91998#. The event will provide information for caregiver and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and local community partners. Reservations are requested for attendance purposes. Those interested in attending or needing additional information can call 304-255-2121, ext. 4789 or ext. 4790. If you would like a copy of the presentation material, call to provide an email address.

Smalley family reunion canceled

The Smalley Family Reunion scheduled for Aug. 16 has been canceled because of COVID-19. For information, contact Vaughn Shafer at 304-344-2839.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020

Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.

Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.

Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Null,  Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.

Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m.,  Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.