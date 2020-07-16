Putnam Co. Library hosts 2020 Census preparation
The Putnam County Library will be hosting a Mobile Questionnaire Assistant from the Census Bureau next week to assist the public in completing the 2020 Census from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following libraries: Monday, Putnam County Main Library; Tuesday, Buffalo Library; July 22, Eleanor Library; July 23, Poca Library; and July 24, Hurricane Library.
Mountaineer Montessori offers virtual tours
New virtual admissions tours for the 2020-21 school year have been scheduled at Mountaineer Montessori School, 308 20th St., Charleston. Tours and admissions sessions will be held: 1:15 and 2:15 p.m., July 22; 1:15 and 2:15 p.m., Aug. 5; 1:15 and 2:15 p.m., Aug. 12; and 1:15 and 2:15 p.m., Aug. 18. To sign up, or for more information, visit the admissions page on the school website at www.mountaineermontessori.org, or call Assistant Director Beth George at 304-342-7870.
Sissonville Relay for Life Reunion canceled
The Sissonville Relay for Life Reunion scheduled for July 23 has been canceled because of COVID-19 and social gathering concerns. Organizers hope to reschedule the event at a later date. The reunion group had been featured in a Metro East article on July 15.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.