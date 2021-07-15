Outdoor concert
A free outdoor concert featuring old school rock, blues, country and original music by TH3 Nails Black with William Jones and Friends will take place Saturday at Craigsville’s Indian Rocks Park, starting at 5 p.m.
A jam session with local amateur musicians will precede the concert.
The Indian Rocks Park Ruritan Club hopes Saturday’s event will be the first in a series of concerts to be held in the park, located off W.Va. 20 at the eastern edge of Craigsville in Nicholas County.
Indian Rocks Park encompasses 55 acres, including a five-acre lake with a fishing pier, hiking trails, a playground and a picnic area.
The Ruritan Club will accept donations at the event to be used for lighting improvements in the park.
Church homecoming
Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church will have a Homecoming event at 10 a.m. Sunday at their church at 597 Garrison Ave. Come learn more about Jesus, visit with old friends, make new friends and enjoy good food.
Catholic picnic
The annual Area Catholic Picnic for all Catholics in the Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Fayette counties of West Virginia, and Allegheny and Bath counties of Virginia and their families will be Sunday in Shelter #1 at Greenbrier State Forest near White Sulphur Springs.
Hamburgers and hot dogs, drinks, plates and paper products will be provided and those attending are encouraged to bring a covered dish.
A limited number of swimming pool tickets for children under 12 will be available. Older children are encouraged to bring sports and board games.
A vesper service will be conducted at 4 p.m. but fellowship is encouraged into the evening.
For more information, contact the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813 or the Greenbrier Valley Knights of Columbus at 304-675-1373.