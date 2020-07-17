Capitol and Hale streets closure announced
The blocks of Capitol and Hale streets will again be closed this weekend to allow outdoor dining. Closures will take place from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. on Monday. Capitol and Hale streets will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia and Quarrier streets will remain open. Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol and Hale streets throughout the closure.
Homecoming service
Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church will have a homecoming service beginning at 10 a.m. until late afternoon on Sunday at the church. Speaker will be Mike Shamblin. The Shamblin Trio will sing. Lunch will be served around noon.
Outdoor gospel sing
Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing, in Milton, will have an outdoor gospel sing on Aug. 15 at the church. Admission is free and no offering will be taken. The Gospel Harmony Boys, celebrating their 68th year of singing, and the Humphreys from Ripley will sing. Bring a lawn chair and friend. For questions, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.