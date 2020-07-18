Little Lecture series
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s Little Lectures series continues with “The West Virginia Mine Wars and Memory,” which will be shown online at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Council’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. July’s featured lecturer is Mackenzie New Walker, the executive director of the Mine Wars Museum in Matewan, a graduate of Marshall University, and an AmeriCorps member serving with the Matewan Convention and Visitors Bureau. For questions, contact Program Officer Kyle Warmack at warmack@wvhumanities.org.
Consignment sale
The Twice Blessed Kids’ Consignment Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. Sign up to reserve a shopping time: occupancy will be limited because of COVID-19 health safety guidelines. Visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors and volunteers are needed and those who work three hours and gets a ticket to Friday’s pre-sale.
