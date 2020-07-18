Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Little Lecture series

The West Virginia Humanities Council’s Little Lectures series continues with “The West Virginia Mine Wars and Memory,” which will be shown online at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Council’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. July’s featured lecturer is Mackenzie New Walker, the executive director of the Mine Wars Museum in Matewan, a graduate of Marshall University, and an AmeriCorps member serving with the Matewan Convention and Visitors Bureau. For questions, contact Program Officer Kyle Warmack at warmack@wvhumanities.org.

Consignment sale

The Twice Blessed Kids’ Consignment Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. Sign up to reserve a shopping time: occupancy will be limited because of COVID-19 health safety guidelines. Visit www.twiceblessed.net. Consignors and volunteers are needed and those who work three hours and gets a ticket to Friday’s pre-sale.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.