Mask/hand sanitizer giveaway
Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St. E. is having a Mask and Hand Sanitizer Giveaway at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the church parking lot. You may either drive through or walk up. Distribution will take place on a first come/first serve basis while supplies last. There is a limit of one package per person. For more information, contact Bishop Wayne Crozier at 304-342-0058 or email abundantlifewv@outlook.com.
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum opening
The historic Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, built in 1846, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at its location on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, across from Parkway Flea Market. The museum has pre-Civil War pioneer items and cookware. There is no charge and the museum will be open every Sunday until September.
SCPL Board of Directors meeting
The South Charleston Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday July 27 at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. This meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available upon request. Any member of the public who wants to attend the meeting may come to the library circulation desk between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. To protect the health of meeting attendees, members of the Board and management team and all in attendance are required to wear a face mask/covering, answer COVID-19 screening questions and follow social distancing protocols. Questions may be directed to Todd Duncan, Library Director, SCPL, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston WV, 25303, 304-744-6561, or by emailing reference@scplwv.org.
ELK River PSD Commissioners meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled the July Board meeting for 9 a.m. on July 29 at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview. A decision to commit funds that may result in debt obligations will be made with regard to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project.
